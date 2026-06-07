RLM Nomination Deadline Nears, Kushwaha To Decide On Candidates Soon

RLM on Party Polls and Nominations

Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) MLA Snehlata Kushwaha on Sunday said that the last date to file nominations is June 8, adding that the party's national president will address the leaders over the potential candidates later. While speaking with ANI, she said, "We have time until tomorrow, as the last date to file nominations is the 8th. Our party's national president will explain further details on this matter."

RLM chief Upendra Kushwaha on Sunday described the election of the party's state president as part of a "normal democratic process." Speaking to reporters, Kushwaha said, "Elections have been conducted from the panchayat level up to the national level. The elections for panchayat representatives and district presidents have already been completed, and today the election for the state president is to be finalised. Therefore, colleagues representing Bihar have come here."

Leaders React to MLC Polls

Meanwhile, Bihar Minister Deepak Prakash on Sunday congratulated candidates whose names have been announced for the upcoming MLC polls, while deferring comments on seat allocation and alliances to party leadership. Speaking to ANI, Prakash said, "First of all, we extend our congratulations and best wishes to all the candidates whose names have been announced. As for seat allocation, alliances, or decisions taken by leaders in meetings, that is their matter. I have no specific comment on this issue. The top leadership will be able to answer this better."

Earlier, on Saturday, BJP candidate Sheela Pandit expressed her gratitude to the party leadership after being nominated for the 2026 Bihar Legislative Council biennial elections. Speaking on her nomination, Pandit said that the party's focus remains on uplifting people and ensuring development reaches all. "I express my gratitude to the central leadership, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, Home Minister Amit Shah, and National President Nitin Nabin, for entrusting me with this responsibility. I also thank Bihar's Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, our State President Sanjay Saraogi, and all senior leaders of Bihar who have placed their faith in me. Our party's guiding principle has always been to uplift the people, ensuring development reaches everyone," she told ANI.

Election Schedule

As per the schedule released by the Election Commission of India, the last date for making nominations is June 8, followed by the scrutiny of nominations on June 9. The last date for the withdrawal of candidatures has been set for June 11. The voting will take place on June 18 from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. The counting of votes will be held on the same day at 5:00 pm.

(ANI)

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