Tehran Criticizes IAEA Over Nuclear Program Assessment

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi has stated on his X account that Tehran does not view the latest report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as either a verification measure or a confidence-building document, AzerNEWS reports.

He argued that IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi has highlighted issues such as unknown variables, restricted access, and a loss of continuity of knowledge regarding Iran's nuclear program. However, according to Gharibabadi, these problems did not emerge due to any failure on Iran's part, but rather as a consequence of military strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities.

He stressed that Iran's nuclear installations, which operate under IAEA safeguards, were targeted in airstrikes allegedly carried out by the United States and Israel. He criticized the IAEA chief for not condemning these attacks, saying this undermines nuclear security and the global non-proliferation framework.

The deputy foreign minister further argued that if the IAEA is genuinely concerned with non-proliferation, it should have explicitly condemned strikes on safeguarded nuclear facilities, as such actions violate Iran's sovereignty and international law.

Gharibabadi also rejected interpretations of Iran's uranium enrichment levels, stating that references to 60% enrichment and hypothetical scenarios involving weaponization are politically motivated rather than technically grounded. He emphasized that the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) does not regulate enrichment percentages, but focuses on ensuring that nuclear activity is not diverted for military purposes, which he insisted is not the case for Iran.

According to him, if the agency seeks to contribute to a diplomatic solution, it must avoid turning technical assessments into political tools. He added that nuclear safeguards can only be strengthened through neutrality, respect for international law, and condemnation of attacks on facilities under IAEA supervision.

Image: Raheb Homavandi / Reuters