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Pakistani Minister Arrives In Tehran For Iranus Talks

Pakistani Minister Arrives In Tehran For Iranus Talks


2026-06-07 06:12:27
(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who is acting as a mediator in the diplomatic process between Iran and the United States, has arrived in the Iranian capital, Tehran, for a series of meetings, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Iranian news agency Tasnim, Naqvi has already reached Tehran.

During his visit, he is expected to hold talks with senior Iranian officials, primarily with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, as part of ongoing diplomatic discussions between the two sides.

The latest diplomatic outreach follows Naqvi's meeting with Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni in Bishkek on Friday, where both sides discussed bilateral relations as well as recent developments in West Asia.

The current regional crisis began on February 28 when the United States and Israel launched military strikes against Iran, triggering retaliatory attacks from Tehran and escalating tensions across West Asia. The conflict disrupted trade routes, rattled energy markets and raised concerns about broader regional instability.

A ceasefire agreement reached on April 8 halted large-scale hostilities, but efforts to secure a longer-term political settlement have continued.

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