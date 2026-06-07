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Azerbaijan Reaches Semi-Finals At 3X3 Basketball World Championship

Azerbaijan Reaches Semi-Finals At 3X3 Basketball World Championship


2026-06-07 06:12:26
(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On June 6, Azerbaijan's women's 3x3 basketball team secured a place in the semi-finals of the World Championship after a hard-fought victory over Germany in Warsaw, Poland, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Azerbaijan Basketball Federation.

The Azerbaijani players initially trailed in the quarterfinal match but managed to recover strongly, turning the game around and ultimately defeating Germany with a close score of 18–16.

With this win, the team advanced to the semi-finals of the tournament, where they will face the winner of the France-USA match.

The semi-final and final matches are scheduled to take place on June 7.

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AzerNews

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