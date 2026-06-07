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Four IDF Reservists Wounded By Hezbollah Drone

Four IDF Reservists Wounded By Hezbollah Drone


2026-06-07 06:12:25
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Four Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reservists were wounded by a first-person view (FPV) drone launched by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon on Saturday, the military said, AzerNEWS reports.

The explosion triggered by the drone presumably led to injuries among IDF's reservists, who were sent to a hospital for treatment.

The incident comes as Hezbollah's drones inflict increasing casualties among Israeli troops along the border with Lebanon.

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AzerNews

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