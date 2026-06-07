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Azerbaijan Mod Presents A Weekly Review
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense presented an overview of the events of last week in the form of an informational video, AzerNEWS reports, citing the press service of the military department.
Watch the video below:
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