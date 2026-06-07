Enemy Begins Attacking Transport Links Between Kharkiv And Sumy - Flash

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Serhii“Flash” Beskrestnov, an adviser to the Minister of Defense, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Since the beginning of the month, the enemy has been attacking transport links between Kharkiv and Sumy,” he said.

According to him, Russian troops targeted a section of the highway near Bohodukhiv, which is located closest to the border - 20 kilometers away.

“Asking drivers to be careful in this situation sounds pointless; we need to figure out what to do,” Beskrestnov wrote.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russia is launching Shahed-type drones at Ukraine literally“straight from the factory.”