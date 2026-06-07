Enemy Begins Attacking Transport Links Between Kharkiv And Sumy - Flash
“Since the beginning of the month, the enemy has been attacking transport links between Kharkiv and Sumy,” he said.
According to him, Russian troops targeted a section of the highway near Bohodukhiv, which is located closest to the border - 20 kilometers away.
“Asking drivers to be careful in this situation sounds pointless; we need to figure out what to do,” Beskrestnov wrote.
As reported by Ukrinform, Russia is launching Shahed-type drones at Ukraine literally“straight from the factory.”
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