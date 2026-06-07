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Explosions Heard In Zaporizhzhia

Explosions Heard In Zaporizhzhia


2026-06-07 06:11:52
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by an Ukrinform correspondent.

An air raid alert has been declared in the city due to the threat of enemy drone attacks.

Read also: Enemy launches more than 40 attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region in one day; six wounded

As Ukrinform reported, an air raid alert was declared in a number of regions because of the drone threat.

Photo: State Emergency Service

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UkrinForm

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