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Explosions Heard In Zaporizhzhia
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by an Ukrinform correspondent.
An air raid alert has been declared in the city due to the threat of enemy drone attacks.Read also: Enemy launches more than 40 attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region in one day; six wounded
As Ukrinform reported, an air raid alert was declared in a number of regions because of the drone threat.
Photo: State Emergency Service
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