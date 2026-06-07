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Explosions Heard In Crimea, Residents Report Drone Attack

Explosions Heard In Crimea, Residents Report Drone Attack


2026-06-07 06:11:52
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was stated by the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind," Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that explosions were heard in the area of the oil depot in Feodosia. Explosions were also reported near the oil depot in Lenino.

There were also reports of a strike on a military unit in the settlement of Sovetske.

Read also: Ukraine's SOF establish aerial control over part of land route to Crimea

As Ukrinform reports, in May the Defense Forces carried out long-range strikes on 18 facilities in Russia's oil refining industry and fuel logistics across more than 10 regions, with the maximum strike range reaching 1,700 kilometers from Ukraine's border.

Photo: HUR

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UkrinForm

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