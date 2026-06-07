Rain And Thunderstorms Expected Across Almost All Of Ukraine On Sunday

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center stated this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

Heavy rainfall is expected in the Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, and Kyiv regions. Fog is possible in some parts of Zakarpattia during the night and morning.

"Winds will be variable, while northwesterly winds are expected in the western regions at 3–8 m/s. Temperatures at night will range from 13–18°C, and 10–15°C in the west; daytime temperatures will reach 24–29°C, while western regions and the Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, and Odesa regions will see 20–25°C," the report states.

In Kyiv and the surrounding region, hazardous weather conditions are expected.

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"Heavy rain, thunderstorms, and in some areas hail and wind gusts of 15–20 m/s are forecast during the day. Winds will be variable at 3–8 m/s.

Temperatures across the region will be 13–18°C at night and 20–25°C during the day; in Kyiv, temperatures will range from 16–18°C at night and 21–23°C during the day," the statement said.

The weather conditions may also complicate the work of energy, construction, and municipal services, as well as affect transportation.