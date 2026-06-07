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Russia Loses 1,350 Troops, Two Air Defense Systems In War Against Ukraine Over Past Day

Russia Loses 1,350 Troops, Two Air Defense Systems In War Against Ukraine Over Past Day


2026-06-07 06:11:51
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

Russia also lost 11,989 (+6) tanks, 24,700 (+4) armored combat vehicles, 43,479 (+82) artillery systems, 1,844 (+7) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,407 (+2) air defense systems, 436 aircraft, 353 helicopters, 1,595 (+10) ground robotic systems, 334,063 (+2,245) operational-tactical UAVs, 4,733 cruise missiles, 33 ships/boats, 2 submarines, 104,051 (+393) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 4,257 (+4) units of special equipment.

The data is being updated.

Read also: Russian forces strike Zaporizhzhia, leaving some districts without power

As Ukrinform reported, as of 22:00 on June 6, there had been 183 combat engagements between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian troops.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

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UkrinForm

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