Russia Loses 1,350 Troops, Two Air Defense Systems In War Against Ukraine Over Past Day
Russia also lost 11,989 (+6) tanks, 24,700 (+4) armored combat vehicles, 43,479 (+82) artillery systems, 1,844 (+7) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,407 (+2) air defense systems, 436 aircraft, 353 helicopters, 1,595 (+10) ground robotic systems, 334,063 (+2,245) operational-tactical UAVs, 4,733 cruise missiles, 33 ships/boats, 2 submarines, 104,051 (+393) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 4,257 (+4) units of special equipment.
The data is being updated.Read also: Russian forces strike Zaporizhzhia, leaving some districts without power
As Ukrinform reported, as of 22:00 on June 6, there had been 183 combat engagements between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian troops.
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
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