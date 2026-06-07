Russia Loses 1,350 Troops, Two Air Defense Systems In War Against Ukraine Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

Russia also lost 11,989 (+6) tanks, 24,700 (+4) armored combat vehicles, 43,479 (+82) artillery systems, 1,844 (+7) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,407 (+2) air defense systems, 436 aircraft, 353 helicopters, 1,595 (+10) ground robotic systems, 334,063 (+2,245) operational-tactical UAVs, 4,733 cruise missiles, 33 ships/boats, 2 submarines, 104,051 (+393) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 4,257 (+4) units of special equipment.

The data is being updated.

Russian forces strike Zaporizhzhia, leaving some districts without power

As Ukrinform reported, as of 22:00 on June 6, there had been 183 combat engagements between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian troops.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine