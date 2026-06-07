War Update: 223 Combat Clashes On Front Line Over Past Day, Fiercest Fighting Continues In Pokrovsk Direction

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Facebook, publishing operational information as of 08:00 on Sunday, June 7, Ukrinform reports.

The Russian army carried out 93 airstrikes, dropping 269 guided aerial bombs, and used 9,928 kamikaze drones. A total of 3,204 Russian shelling attacks were recorded, 45 of them from multiple launch rocket systems.

Airstrikes were carried out in the areas of Vorozhba, Pyharivka, and Velyka Sloboda in the Sumy region.

Russians strike Zaporizhzhia region 967 times over past day, leaving one killed, 25 injured

Ukrainian air power struck three enemy troop concentration areas, two artillery systems, and eight enemy drone control points.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk directions, there were four combat clashes. The enemy carried out 78 shelling attacks.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna direction, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions five times near Starytsia, Lyman, Vovchansk, and Okhrimivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, the Defense Forces stopped three attacks near Novoplatonivka, Pishchane, and Kupiansk.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian units repelled ten attempts by the invaders to advance near the settlements of Novoselivka, Druzheliubivka, Ozerne, Stavy, and Drobysheve.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped eight enemy attempts to advance in the areas of Rai-Oleksandrivka, Riznykivka, Kryva Luka, and Zakitne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped one enemy attack near Chasiv Yar.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, Russian forces carried out seventeen attacks in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and Illinivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped 46 assault actions by the Russian army in the areas of Toretske, Sofiivka, Kucheriv Yar, Bilytske, Matiiasheve, Vasylivka, Dorozhnie, Vilde, Novo Donbas, Zapovidne, Novooleksandrivka, Rodynske, Shevchenko, Hryshyne, Serhiivka, Kotlyne, Novopavlivka, and Udachne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the invaders attacked ten times in the areas of Vorone, Oleksandrohrad, Voskresenka, Sichneve, Hrushivske, Verbove, and Ternove.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 28 attacks near Dobropillia, Vozdvyzhivka, Zaliznychne, Olenokostiantynivka, Staroukrainka, Huliaipilske, Rybne, Pryluky, Rizdvianka, Verkhnia Tersa, Tsvitkove, and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv direction, Russians tried three times to break through the defense near Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovske direction, there were two combat clashes in the areas of the Antonivskyi Bridge and Bilohrudy Island.

No signs of enemy offensive group formation were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

As Ukrinform reported, total Russian military losses since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, through June 6, 2026, amount to about 1,373,620 personnel, including 1,350 in the previous day.

Photo: AFU General Staff