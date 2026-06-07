Russian Forces Attack 37 Settlements In Kherson Region Over Past 24 Hours 14 Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

“Over the past day, Urozhayne, Bilozerka, Beryslav, Borozenske, Komyshany, Chornobaivka, Mykilske, Dniprovske, Osokorivka, Vysoke, Dmytrenka, Stanislav, Oleksandrivka, Shyroka Balka, Sofiivka, Burhunka, Havrylivka, Kachkarivka, Lvove, Mylove, Mykhailivka, Monastyrske, Tokarivka, Tiahynka, and others, as well as the city of Kherson,” Prokudin wrote.

According to him, the Russians struck critical and social infrastructure; residential neighborhoods in the region's settlements, specifically damaging 8 high-rise buildings and 15 private homes.

The occupiers also destroyed a water tower, a cell tower, utility buildings, agricultural equipment, and private vehicles. Fourteen people were injured as a result of the Russian aggression.

Russian attacks on Kherson region leave seven civilians injured

“Yesterday, 17 people were evacuated from the liberated communities in the region. I remind you that if you wish to leave for safer places, please contact the regional contact center: 0800 101 102 and 0800 330 951,” added the head of the Kherson region.

As reported by Ukrinform, one of the districts in Kherson was left without power yesterday due to Russian strikes on critical infrastructu re.

Photo: illustrative, ks