Russian Strike Hits Centralized Spent Nuclear Fuel Storage Facility In Kyiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by National Nuclear Energy Generating Company (NNEC)“Energoatom” on Facebook.

The strike occurred at 2:10 a.m.; the fire, which covered an area of 40 square meters, was quickly contained and completely extinguished.

No personnel were injured.

The radiation levels at the CSNFSF site remain within normal limits.

“This latest strike on a nuclear infrastructure facility has once again demonstrated to the whole world the true face of the Kremlin regime, which deliberately creates threats to nuclear and radiation safety. Russia continues to act as a state sponsor of terrorism and a nuclear terrorist, disregarding international law and the safety of millions of people,” Energoatom noted.

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JSC“NNEC“Energoatom” continues to monitor the situation around the clock and is fully cooperating with all relevant government agencies.

As reported by Ukrinform, NNEC“Energoatom” has received a license for the“nuclear facility operation” life cycle stag of the Centralized Spent Fuel Storage Facility.