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Azerbaijani Gymnasts Reach Final Of International Tournament (PHOTO)

Azerbaijani Gymnasts Reach Final Of International Tournament (PHOTO)


2026-06-07 06:11:32
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. On the second competition day of the International Acrobatic and Aerobic Gymnastics Tournament, participants delivered their next qualification performances, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

Acrobatic gymnasts completed their balance and dynamic routines as part of the day's program. In aerobic gymnastics, competitions were held in mixed pair, trio, and group events.

Based on the results of the second day, Azerbaijan's acrobatic gymnasts secured places in the finals.

Women's Pairs:

. Hokuma Aliyeva and Fidan Rashidova – 44.984 points (juniors)

. Rahila Shiraliyeva and Lala Garazada – 47.231 points (children)

. Maryam Bakhishzade and Sevinc Imanzade – 43.698 points (children)

. Ilaha Ahmadova and Fidan Gurbanova – 38.398 points (children)

Women's Groups:

. Dinara Ibadova, Gashang Agamoglanli and Jeyla Alizade – 52.660 points (youth)

. Safiya Babayeva, Diana Mammadova and Zeynab Yusifova – 51.972 points (youth)

. Aylin Mammadova, Ayan Hajili and Firuza Gasimzada – 49.555 points (juniors)

Men's Group:

. Yusif Huseynzade, Sarkhan Agayev, Rasul Amiraslanov and Timur Khamidulin – 53.773 points (juniors)

Following the second day of qualification in aerobic gymnastics, the following Azerbaijani athletes also advanced to the finals:

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Trend News Agency

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