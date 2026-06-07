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Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Currency Market

Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Currency Market


2026-06-07 06:11:32
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. This week, the manat's exchange rate against the U.S. dollar remained unchanged, Trend reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The weighted average exchange rate for the week stood at 1.7000 manat.

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar
May 25 1.7000 June 1 1.7000
May 26 1.7000 June 2 1.7000
May 27 - June 3 1.7000
May 28 - June 4 1.7000
May 29 - June 5 1.7000
Average price per week 1.7000 Average price per week 1.7000

Over the course of the week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0055 manat. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.0014 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 1.9767 manat per euro.

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro
May 25 1.9792 June 1 1.9802
May 26 1.9770 June 2 1.9785
May 27 - June 3 1.9763
May 28 - June 4 1.9737
May 29 - June 5 1.9747
Average price per week 1.9781 Average price per week 1.9767

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles fell by 0.066 manat. The weighted average exchange rate dropped by 0.00423 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 2.3397 manat per 100 rubles.

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Trend News Agency

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