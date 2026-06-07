Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Currency Market
|The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar
|May 25
|1.7000
|June 1
|1.7000
|May 26
|1.7000
|June 2
|1.7000
|May 27
|-
|June 3
|1.7000
|May 28
|-
|June 4
|1.7000
|May 29
|-
|June 5
|1.7000
|Average price per week
|1.7000
|Average price per week
|1.7000
Over the course of the week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0055 manat. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.0014 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 1.9767 manat per euro.
|The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro
|May 25
|1.9792
|June 1
|1.9802
|May 26
|1.9770
|June 2
|1.9785
|May 27
|-
|June 3
|1.9763
|May 28
|-
|June 4
|1.9737
|May 29
|-
|June 5
|1.9747
|Average price per week
|1.9781
|Average price per week
|1.9767
This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles fell by 0.066 manat. The weighted average exchange rate dropped by 0.00423 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 2.3397 manat per 100 rubles.--
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