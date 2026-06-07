Azerbaijani Gymnasts Reach World Cup Finals (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)On the second competition day of the Acrobatic and Aerobic Gymnastics World Cup, athletes delivered their next qualification performances, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

In acrobatic gymnastics, men's groups, women's pairs, and men's pairs completed their routines in dynamic exercises, while women's groups and mixed pairs competed in balance exercises as part of the day's program.

In aerobic gymnastics, the qualification stage was held in individual, trio, and group events, with finalists determined based on the results.

In acrobatic gymnastics, the women's group representing Azerbaijan, consisting of Anahita Bashiri, Nəzrin Zeyniyeva, and Zəhra Rəşidova, scored 57.370 points and advanced to the final. The men's pair Seymur Jafarov and Rasul Seidli also qualified for the final with a score of 54.300 points.

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