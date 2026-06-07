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Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For June 7
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of June 7, Trend reports.
According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 45 currencies went up, while 1 currencies fell compared to June 6.
The official rate for $1 is 1,354,551 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,560,674 rials. On June 6, the euro was priced at 1,554,487 rials.--
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