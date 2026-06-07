Germany Hosts 3Rd Forum Of Azerbaijani Engineers Living In Europe (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The 3rd Forum of Azerbaijani Engineers Living in Europe was held in the German city of Hamburg as part of the "Year of Urban Planning and Architecture", Trend reports.

The forum was organized under the theme "Smart City Technologies and Processes" with the support of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan and at the initiative of the Alliance of Azerbaijanis in Germany.

The event brought together Azerbaijani engineers working in various European countries, Azerbaijani and foreign experts in architecture and urban planning, as well as representatives of academia and business. The main objective of the forum was to discuss innovative approaches in modern urban development, share advanced international experience, and expand cooperation among Azerbaijani professionals living abroad.

The opening ceremony began with the performance of the national anthems of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Federal Republic of Germany.

Chairman of the Board of the Alliance of Azerbaijanis in Germany, Altay Rustamli, informed participants about the outcomes of previous forums and shared his views on the project's future prospects. Associate Professor of Ruhr University, Professor Elkhan Sadygzade, delivered a brief presentation on the key results of the forums of Azerbaijani engineers living in Europe.

"Organizing forums for professionals working abroad and representing the same field has already become a tradition. The achievements attained demonstrate that such forums create unique and sustainable opportunities for the exchange of knowledge and experience," Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora Fuad Muradov said in his speech.

He also provided detailed information on the committee's strategic projects and emphasized that the activities of Azerbaijanis around the world remain a constant focus of attention for the Azerbaijani state, including President Ilham Aliyev.

Speaking at the forum, Rector of Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction Gulchohra Mammadova noted that such forums serve not only as discussion platforms but also as dynamic environments for intellectual discoveries and creative inspiration.

Member of the Board of the Intellectual Property Agency Sanan Tapdigov and Ruhlan Nabiyev, Counselor at the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Federal Republic of Germany, expressed confidence in the forum's promising future and put forward proposals to deepen cooperation between Azerbaijani and foreign engineers.

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