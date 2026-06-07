Azercell Showcases AI-Driven Cybersecurity Solutions At IV National Cybersecurity Forum (PHOTO)
The forum served as an important platform for the exchange of international expertise, the discussion of emerging technologies, and the strengthening of cross-sector collaboration. Participants explored evolving cyber threats in the era of digital transformation, the growing role of artificial intelligence in cybersecurity, and modern approaches to digital risk management.
As part of the forum, Mais Sharifli, Head of the Cybersecurity Section at Azercell Telecom, participated in the panel discussion titled“Cyber Challenges in Digital Transformation.” During his presentation, he shared practical results achieved through the application of artificial intelligence in the company's cybersecurity operations. He also noted that Azercell currently provides more than 10 cybersecurity services to corporate customers.--
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