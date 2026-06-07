Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Precious Metals Market
|Gold troy ounce value change
|May 25
|7,759.2 manat ($4,564.24)
|June 1
|7,675 manat ($4,510)
|May 26
|7,693.04 manat ($4,525.32)
|June 2
|7,679 manat ($4,520)
|May 27
|-
|June 3
|7,598 manat ($4,470)
|May 28
|-
|June 4
|7,617 manat ($4,480)
|May 29
|-
|June 5
|7,557 manat ($4,450)
|Average price per week
|7,726.1 manat ($4,544.76)
|Average price per week
|7,625 manat ($4,490)
Over the past week, the price of one troy ounce of silver in Azerbaijan fell by 4.6 manat ($2.7), or 3.6%.
The average weekly price per ounce of silver went down by 4.49 manat ($2.6), or 3.4%, compared to last week, standing at 126.6 manat ($74.47).
|Silver troy ounce value change
|May 25
|132.4 manat ($77.88)
|June 1
|128.47 manat ($75.57)
|May 26
|129.9 manat ($76.41)
|June 2
|128.8 manat ($75.7)
|May 27
|-
|June 3
|126.9 manat ($74.6)
|May 28
|-
|June 4
|125.29 manat ($73.7)
|May 29
|-
|June 5
|123.8 manat ($72.8)
|Average price per week
|131.1 manat ($77.12)
|Average price per week
|126.6 manat ($74.47).
Over the past week, the price of one troy ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan fell by 89.88 manat ($52.8), or 2.7%.--
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