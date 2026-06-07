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Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Precious Metals Market

Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Precious Metals Market


2026-06-07 06:11:27
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. The price of one troy ounce (31.1 grams) of gold in Azerbaijan fell by 117.67 manat ($69.2), or 1.5%, this week, Trend reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The average weekly price per troy ounce of gold decreased by 100.47 manat ($59), or 1.3%, compared to the previous week, equaling 7,625 manat ($4,490).

Gold troy ounce value change
May 25 7,759.2 manat ($4,564.24) June 1 7,675 manat ($4,510)
May 26 7,693.04 manat ($4,525.32) June 2 7,679 manat ($4,520)
May 27 - June 3 7,598 manat ($4,470)
May 28 - June 4 7,617 manat ($4,480)
May 29 - June 5 7,557 manat ($4,450)
Average price per week 7,726.1 manat ($4,544.76) Average price per week 7,625 manat ($4,490)

Over the past week, the price of one troy ounce of silver in Azerbaijan fell by 4.6 manat ($2.7), or 3.6%.

The average weekly price per ounce of silver went down by 4.49 manat ($2.6), or 3.4%, compared to last week, standing at 126.6 manat ($74.47).

Silver troy ounce value change
May 25 132.4 manat ($77.88) June 1 128.47 manat ($75.57)
May 26 129.9 manat ($76.41) June 2 128.8 manat ($75.7)
May 27 - June 3 126.9 manat ($74.6)
May 28 - June 4 125.29 manat ($73.7)
May 29 - June 5 123.8 manat ($72.8)
Average price per week 131.1 manat ($77.12) Average price per week 126.6 manat ($74.47).

Over the past week, the price of one troy ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan fell by 89.88 manat ($52.8), or 2.7%.

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Trend News Agency

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