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Iran Continues Restoration Of Energy Infrastructure

Iran Continues Restoration Of Energy Infrastructure


2026-06-07 06:11:25
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. Power plants in Iran with a total capacity of 7,000 megawatts were damaged during the war period from February 28 to April 7, Deputy Energy Minister of Iran and CEO of the Iran Power Generation, Transmission and Distribution Management Company (TAVANIR), Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi said, Trend reports.

According to him, the operation of power plants with a combined capacity of 2,500 megawatts has already been restored. During the war, power plants with a total capacity of 4,500 megawatts sustained severe damage. Restoration work is currently underway, and these facilities will gradually return to operation.

Rajabi Mashhadi noted that around 2,000 power grid infrastructure facilities across the country were also damaged during the period in question. Thanks to restoration efforts, most of these facilities have already been brought back into service, while repairs at some sites have been postponed until after the summer season, when electricity consumption reaches its annual peak.

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Trend News Agency

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