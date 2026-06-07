Iran Continues Restoration Of Energy Infrastructure
According to him, the operation of power plants with a combined capacity of 2,500 megawatts has already been restored. During the war, power plants with a total capacity of 4,500 megawatts sustained severe damage. Restoration work is currently underway, and these facilities will gradually return to operation.
Rajabi Mashhadi noted that around 2,000 power grid infrastructure facilities across the country were also damaged during the period in question. Thanks to restoration efforts, most of these facilities have already been brought back into service, while repairs at some sites have been postponed until after the summer season, when electricity consumption reaches its annual peak.--
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