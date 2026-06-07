Jordan's Industrial Exports Up By 2.6% In Q1 2026 - JCI

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Kingdom's industrial exports grew by 2.6 per cent during the first quarter of 2026, compared with the same period in 2025, according to the Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI).

The growth was driven by increased shipments to Asian and European markets, JCI said.

According to the chamber, national industrial exports reached JD2.027 billion during the first quarter of 2026, up from JD1.976 billion recorded in the corresponding period last year.

Industrial exports accounted for 95 per cent of the country's total national exports, which stood at JD2.129 billion during the same period, according to JCI data, cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

JCI data also showed that manufacturing exports grew by 1 per cent during the first quarter, with industrial exports covering 44 per cent of total imports.

Industrial exports maintained an upward trajectory through the first three months of 2026, totaling JD677 million in January, JD607 million in February and JD743 million in March.

Switzerland led the fastest-growing markets for Jordanian industrial exports during the quarter, with a 306 per cent increase to JD118 million, followed by China with a 75 per cent surge to JD101 million.

Exports to The Netherlands rose 129 per cent to JD48 million, while exports to Syria increased 44 per cent to JD77 million. Shipments to Belgium grew 79 per cent to JD37 million, and exports to Thailand advanced 127 per cent to JD34 million.

In terms of relative importance, the United States remained the primary destination for industrial exports, valued at JD457 million (21 per cent of the total), followed by Saudi Arabia at JD224 million (11 per cent), Iraq at JD193 million (9 per cent) and India at JD170 million (8 per cent).

By sector, chemical and cosmetics industries topped the exporting list at JD450 million, followed by leather and garments at JD417 million, engineering and electrical industries at JD384 million, mining at JD279 million, and food and catering at JD255 million.

The therapeutic industries and medical supplies sector recorded exports of JD147 million, followed by plastics and rubber at JD41 million, construction at JD40 million, packaging at JD35 million, and wood and furniture at JD9 million.

Garments and related accessories led individual product exports at JD193 million, followed by raw potash at JD167 million and pharmaceutical preparations at JD147 million.

JCI President Fathi Jaghbeer told the Jordan News Agency, Petra, that European and Asian markets were the main drivers of growth, with exports to non-EU European countries increasing by 114 per cent, or approximately JD95 million.

Exports to EU nations grew by 71 per cent (JD72 million), while exports to East Asian countries climbed 56 per cent (JD44 million), and shipments to other Asian countries advanced 33 per cent (JD30 million).

Jaghbeer noted that this performance underscores the success of local industries in diversifying export destinations, mitigating declines in some traditional markets.

Switzerland contributed the highest share of the export increase with a rise of JD89 million year-on-year, followed by China (JD43 million), the Netherlands (JD27 million) and Syria (JD24 million).

This expansion offset declines in major conventional destinations, as industrial exports to the US fell 18 per cent (JD102 million), shipments to India dropped 17 per cent (JD35 million), exports to Iraq fell 13 per cent (JD28 million), and exports to Saudi Arabia decreased 7 per cent (JD17 million).

Despite these market shifts, the overall positive growth highlights the resilience of Jordan's industrial sector and its capacity to adapt to global market changes, Jaghbeer added.