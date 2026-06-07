Armed Forces, JFDA Sign Mou To Expand Cooperation, Technical Collaboration

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 7 (Petra) -- The Jordanian Armed Forces–Arab Army and the Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) have entered into a new partnership aimed at strengthening institutional cooperation and coordination, and leveraging their combined expertise to develop institutional capabilities, enhance efficiency, and improve service delivery in areas of mutual interest.

The memorandum of understanding, signed on Sunday at the General Command of the Armed Forces, establishes a framework for closer collaboration in areas ranging from technical support and knowledge exchange to professional development and capacity building.

The agreement reflects a shared commitment to maximizing the value of specialized personnel and institutional resources, enabling both organizations to benefit from each other's experience while adopting best practices that enhance efficiency and service delivery.

The initiative underscores the Armed Forces' continuing role in supporting national development and public institutions, alongside the JFDA's responsibility for safeguarding the Kingdom's food and pharmaceutical systems. By aligning expertise and resources, the two bodies aim to contribute to more effective public services and stronger national capabilities.

//Petra// WH