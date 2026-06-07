Polish Embassy Marks Railway Year 2026 With Heritage Train Journey In Amman

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 7 (Petra) -- The Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Amman, in cooperation with the Jordan Hejaz Railway (JHR), organized a special heritage train journey to mark Poland's designation of 2026 as the "Year of Polish Railways," bringing together more than 150 members of the Polish community in Jordan.

The symbolic journey set off from Amman's historic railway station toward Al-Qasr Station, offering participants a cultural experience designed to celebrate the shared historical significance of rail transport while strengthening cultural ties between Jordan and Poland.

The event featured a range of cultural and heritage activities, including a reading of the well-known Polish poem "Lokomotywa" ("The Locomotive") by Julian Tuwim at Amman Station. The performance highlighted the strong cultural association between Poland's literary heritage and its railway history.

Along the route, participants were introduced to key historical landmarks of the Hejaz Railway, including the Ten Arches Bridge and the Kingdom's only railway tunnel, reflecting the enduring historical and cultural value of the line and its role as a living heritage site.

Polish Charge d'Affaires Karol Leśniak expressed appreciation to the Hejaz Railway Corporation and its Director General Zahi Khalil for their support in facilitating the event. He also commended the efforts of staff, security services, civil defense teams, and all relevant authorities for ensuring the smooth organization and safety of the journey.

The embassy described the initiative as a model of cultural cooperation between Jordan and Poland, emphasizing its role in preserving shared heritage and strengthening people-to-people connections as part of broader efforts to deepen bilateral relations.

//Petra// WH