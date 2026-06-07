Al-Balqa Applied University Wins Top Places In Al Hussein Fund For Excellence Entaliq Competition

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 7 (Petra) -- Al-Balqa Applied University has secured first and third place in the "Entaliq" competition under the Al Hussein Fund for Excellence, as part of its awards for outstanding graduation projects in water technologies, achieved by students from the Faculty of Technological Engineering.

The achievement reflects the university's continued commitment to integrating academic learning with practical application, while strengthening partnerships with industry, innovation, and entrepreneurship sectors. It also highlights its focus on preparing graduates equipped with the skills and knowledge required to meet development priorities and labor market needs.

University President Ahmed Fakher Al-Ajlouni said the accomplishment reflects the high academic standard of the university's students and the quality of its educational programs, supported by a research- and innovation-oriented environment.

He added that the university remains committed to supporting high-quality graduation projects and applied research that address national challenges, particularly in vital sectors such as water, emphasizing that investing in student creativity is a key institutional priority.

The first-place project was supervised by Dr. Abdulrazzaq Shuqairat, while the third-place project was supervised by Dr. Zakaria Qudah.

Shuqairat praised the students' dedication throughout the project, noting their ability to translate academic knowledge into practical and innovative solutions, and commended the university's support for research and graduation projects.

Qudah highlighted that the results reflect a motivating academic environment that encourages creativity and excellence, adding that participation in national competitions helps strengthen students' research and applied skills.

The achievement reinforces Al-Balqa Applied University's academic standing and its ongoing role in promoting innovation, excellence, and sustainable development in service of society.

//Petra// WH