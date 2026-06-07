Children's Museum, Arab Potash Renew Partnership To Support Mobile Museum Program

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 7 (Petra) -- The Children's Museum Jordan and the Arab Potash Company (APC) have renewed their partnership agreement for 2026, reinforcing a long-standing collaboration aimed at extending interactive, discovery-based learning experiences from Amman to children across all governorates of the Kingdom.

The agreement ensures continued support for the "Children's Mobile Museum," a traveling educational program that delivers hands-on learning activities free of charge to children in schools and community centers nationwide.

Launched in 2012, the mobile museum operates under the broader "Our Museum for All" initiative, which seeks to remove geographic and socio-economic barriers by transforming classrooms and youth centers into dynamic learning spaces. The program introduces children to science, creativity, and problem-solving through engaging, non-formal educational experiences.

The Children's Museum said the renewed partnership with APC represents a strong model of cooperation between the private sector and civil society, enabling the museum to sustain and expand its outreach activities. The support helps deliver interactive exhibits and educational stations designed to nurture curiosity, critical thinking, and creativity among children and adolescents.

APC Chairman Shehadah Abu Hdaib said the partnership reflects the company's commitment to corporate social responsibility and its belief that investing in education is an investment in Jordan's future. He emphasized the importance of providing equal and innovative learning opportunities, particularly for children in remote and underserved areas.

Deputy Director General of the museum, Laith Al-Sous, expressed appreciation for the continued support, noting that the collaboration has enabled the program to reach hundreds of thousands of children over the years. He said the mobile museum embodies the idea that learning should be accessible everywhere, and that nurturing children's curiosity is key to long-term national development.

The initiative has reached more than half a million participants since its launch and marked a milestone in 2025 by visiting all governorates of the Kingdom within a single year for the first time, offering free educational experiences to families and school students nationwide.

//Petra// WH