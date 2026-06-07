Palestinian Fisherman Killed By Israeli Naval Fire In Central Gaza
Gaza, May 7 (Petra) -- A Palestinian fisherman was killed on Sunday morning after Israeli naval forces targeted boats off the coast of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.
According to Palestinian sources, Israeli vessels opened fire toward several fishermen near the shoreline of Deir al-Balah, resulting in the death of one fisherman. The victim was later transferred to Shuhada al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah.
//Petra// WH
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