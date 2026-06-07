Can Renovations Increase Your House Value Estimate?

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 6, 2026 2:04 am - If you plan to sell or refinance, a house value estimate clarifies your home's worth. Renovations can increase that value, but the impact varies with type, quality, local demand, and buyer preferences.

If you plan to sell or refinance, a house value estimate clarifies your home's worth. Renovations can increase that value, but the impact varies with type, quality, local demand, and buyer preferences.

Why Renovations Matter

Renovations can improve both the function and appearance of a home. Buyers often respond positively to properties that feel well-maintained, modern, and move-in ready. A home that needs fewer immediate repairs or updates may be seen as more attractive, which can support a stronger valuation.

Not all renovations offer equal return. Focus on improvements with broad appeal.

Kitchen Renovations

The kitchen is one of the most important areas buyers notice. A modern, functional kitchen can make a strong impression because it is often seen as the heart of the home.

Renovations do not always require a full rebuild. Updating cabinets, benchtops, lighting, appliances, splashbacks, or flooring can improve the look and usability of the space. A clean, practical, and well-designed kitchen may enhance your home's overall appeal and value.

Bathroom Upgrades

Bathrooms are another high-impact area. Outdated bathrooms can make a property feel older, even if the rest of the home is in good condition. Simple improvements such as new tiles, modern fixtures, better lighting, fresh paint, improved ventilation, and updated vanities can make a noticeable difference.

A well-presented bathroom suggests that the home has been cared for, which can help build buyer confidence.



Adding Usable Space

Additional usable space can be one of the strongest ways to increase home value. Zillow notes that improvements such as adding finished square footage can influence home value. This could include finishing a basement, converting an attic, creating a home office, extending a living area, or improving a garage conversion where permitted.

Today, many buyers value flexible spaces that can be used for working from home, hosting guests, exercising, or family living. The more practical and functional the space, the more value it may add.



Outdoor Areas and Decks

Outdoor living has become increasingly important for many homeowners and buyers. Zillow also notes that adding a deck can influence home value. A well-designed deck, patio, garden area, or entertainment space can extend the usable living area and make the property feel more inviting.

Outdoor upgrades do not always need to be large. Clean landscaping, good lighting, seating areas, fencing, and low-maintenance garden improvements can all help create a stronger first impression.



Curb Appeal and Exterior Improvements

First impressions matter. Curb appeal can influence how buyers feel before they even step inside. Zillow notes that updating siding can affect home value, which makes sense because a home's exterior condition often signals how well the property has been maintained.

Fresh paint, repaired pathways, a tidy garden, a clean driveway, an updated front door, and improved exterior lighting can all help present the home in a better way.



Choose Renovations Strategically

Renovations can increase your property's appeal, but they should be planned carefully. Before spending money, consider your local market, your property type, and what buyers in your area are looking for.

If you are thinking about selling or renovating, start with a professional house value estimate to understand your home's current position and which improvements could make the biggest difference. Contact our team today to request your house value estimate and make a more informed decision before you renovate or list your property.