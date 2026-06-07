Headline: Specialty Honey Gains Popularity As Indian Consumers Shift Toward Natural Wellness Foods

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 6, 2026 5:59 am - The growing demand for natural wellness products is increasing consumer interest in specialty honey varieties such as stingless bee honey, black forest honey, and raw forest honey.

Across India, consumers are increasingly seeking natural foods that complement modern wellness-focused lifestyles. Among the products attracting significant attention is premium honey, valued for its natural origin, versatility, and traditional use across generations.

As awareness grows regarding food quality and authenticity, consumers are becoming more selective about the honey products they purchase. This shift has led to rising demand for specialty honey varieties that are sourced responsibly and minimally processed.

Biju Thadathil Farm Honey, a Kerala-based honey producer, has witnessed growing interest in several premium honey categories including Stingless Bee Honey (Cheruthen), Black Forest Honey, Ajwain Honey, and Raw Forest Honey.

Unlike mass-produced sweeteners, specialty honey varieties offer unique floral sources, distinctive flavors, and traditional value that appeal to health-conscious buyers. Many consumers are now exploring different honey varieties based on origin, taste profile, and harvesting methods.

Among the most sought-after products is Kerala Cheruthen, commonly known as Stingless Bee Honey. Harvested from stingless bee colonies, this honey has been traditionally valued in Kerala and is increasingly being purchased by customers seeking authentic regional products.

Biju Thadathil Farm Honey offers a diverse collection of premium honey products through its online platform, making specialty honey accessible to customers throughout India.

Featured Honey Collections:

. Premium Honey Collection:



. Original Stingless Bee Honey:

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. Pure Black Forest Honey:

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. Natural Ajwain Honey:

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. Premium Manuka Honey:

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The company continues to promote sustainable beekeeping and consumer awareness regarding genuine honey sourcing. By working closely with beekeepers and emphasizing quality standards, Biju Thadathil Farm Honey aims to contribute to a more transparent and trustworthy honey market.

As specialty foods continue to gain momentum in India, authentic honey products are expected to remain a preferred choice among consumers looking for natural alternatives and premium food experiences.

About Biju Thadathil Farm Honey

Biju Thadathil Farm Honey is a Kerala-based producer of premium honey varieties including raw honey, stingless bee honey, black forest honey, ajwain honey, and specialty wellness honey. The company focuses on ethical beekeeping, quality assurance, and delivering authentic honey products across India.

Contact Information

Biju Thadathil Farm Honey

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Country: India