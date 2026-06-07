Readybid Launches Procurement Gravity Modeling To Predict Hotel Sourcing Concentration Across Market

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 6, 2026 11:29 am - ReadyBid expects gravity modeling to become an important analytical tool as enterprises continue refining global travel procurement strategies.

San Diego, CA - 6 June 2026:

ReadyBid, a global provider of hotel RFP and hotel sourcing technology, today announced the launch of its new Procurement Gravity Modeling Capability, designed to help enterprises understand and predict how hotel sourcing demand naturally concentrates across markets, suppliers, and travel patterns.

In corporate travel procurement, demand is rarely distributed evenly. Certain cities, regions, and hotel suppliers tend to attract higher volumes of bookings due to factors such as business activity, accessibility, pricing, and traveler preference. Over time, this creates a“gravity effect,” where demand is pulled toward specific hubs.

While this concentration can create efficiencies, it can also introduce risks such as over-dependence on limited suppliers, reduced negotiating leverage, and exposure to localized disruptions.

The new capability introduces a structured approach to analyzing and managing these demand concentrations.

Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid, said understanding demand flow is critical for procurement strategy.

“Demand doesn't move randomly - it follows patterns,” Friedmann said.“Gravity modeling helps organizations understand where demand is being pulled and why.”

Using ReadyBid's hotel sourcing platform, procurement teams can analyze historical hotel bidding data, booking patterns, supplier engagement, and geographic trends to identify areas where demand is highly concentrated.

The system visualizes these concentrations and provides insights into the factors driving them, such as pricing competitiveness, location convenience, or supplier relationships.

ReadyBid's dashboards allow procurement teams to evaluate whether current demand distribution aligns with strategic objectives or whether adjustments are needed.

For multinational enterprises, this capability supports more balanced sourcing strategies by identifying opportunities to redistribute demand across a broader supplier base.

The system also helps organizations reduce risk by avoiding over-reliance on specific markets or suppliers.

Additionally, it enhances negotiation strategies by providing visibility into where demand concentration may limit or strengthen bargaining power.

The capability also supports cost optimization by identifying alternative sourcing options in less concentrated markets.

“Balance improves resilience,” Friedmann added.“When organizations understand demand gravity, they can manage it more effectively.”

ReadyBid expects gravity modeling to become an important analytical tool as enterprises continue refining global travel procurement strategies.

About ReadyBid

ReadyBid is a global technology provider specializing in hotel RFP and hotel sourcing solutions for enterprise travel programs. The ReadyBid platform enables corporations and travel management companies to streamline hotel procurement, manage hotel bidding events, standardize hotel RFP templates, and improve transparency across global business travel management operations.

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