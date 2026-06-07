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Ministry Lists Licensed Ride-Hailing Companies In Qatar

Ministry Lists Licensed Ride-Hailing Companies In Qatar


2026-06-07 06:03:01
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Transport announces the names of the licensed ride-hailing companies authorized to carry out land transport services in Qatar.

The Ministry in a social media post stated that the licensed ride-hailing companies use modern technology (software and electronic applications) to carry out their services.

The Ministry-approved companies include Uber, badrgo, Aabir, Karwa, Ryde, EzGo and Wer2GO.

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The Ministry of Transport added that legal action will be taken against any ride-hailing companies and vehicles found violating the law of the State of Qatar

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The Peninsula

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