'Separation Is Final': DMK Leader R.S. Bharathi Rules Out Reconciliation With Congress

MENAFN - IANS) Pudukottai (Tamil Nadu), June 7 (IANS) Senior DMK leader R.S. Bharathi on Sunday firmly ruled out any possibility of a future political reconciliation with the Congress, asserting that both parties had completely parted ways and that his party cadre would never accept it back in the alliance.

Speaking to reporters in Pudukkottai, Bharathi said there was no longer any political relationship between the two parties and dismissed speculation about a future reunion.

He maintained that the separation was final and argued that the grassroots workers of the DMK would strongly oppose any attempt to restore ties, irrespective of decisions taken at the leadership level.

Bharathi's remarks came in response to recent criticism from Congress leaders regarding the DMK's performance and alliance politics.

Taking a swipe at Congress leader Manickam Tagore, Bharathi suggested that Congress leaders should first examine their own electoral standing before commenting on other parties.

The veteran DMK leader and former Rajya Sabha member also turned his attention to the upcoming local body elections, expressing confidence in his party's organisational strength.

Challenging political rivals, including BJP leaders, Bharathi called for the polls to be conducted as early as January and dared opponents to prove their popularity at the grassroots level.

"In local body elections, voters choose candidates based on their individual merit and public service. If our opponents are confident of their strength, let them win even a single mayoral post,” he said.

Reiterating the DMK's ideological position, Bharathi ruled out any future alliance with the BJP and insisted that the party remained committed to its Dravidian principles.

He also criticised the growing trend of political defections, saying Tamil Nadu was witnessing the emergence of an“Aya Ram Gaya Ram” culture, a reference to politicians frequently changing parties for personal gain.

According to Bharathi, leaders who switch allegiances in pursuit of positions and power rarely enjoy long-term political success. He predicted that many recent defectors would eventually return to their original political homes once political circumstances changed.

Bharathi also sought to downplay the recent electoral success of actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Describing the party's victory as a temporary phenomenon rather than an ideological endorsement, he argued that a majority of voters had not supported TVK. He attributed the party's rise largely to personality-driven politics and social media influence, while predicting that its popularity would eventually face the test of governance and public expectations.