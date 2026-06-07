SOBO Mumbai Falcons Storm Into Inaugural T20 Mumbai Women's League Final

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 7 (IANS) SOBO Mumbai Falcons sealed their place in the final of the inaugural T20 Mumbai Women's League after registering their third successive victory with a comprehensive 39-run win over Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburb at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Defending a competitive total of 143/7, the Falcons produced a clinical bowling display to dismiss the Tigers for 104 in 18.2 overs. The chase got off to the worst possible start for the Tigers as skipper Humairaa Kaazi was dismissed for a duck by her opposite number Sayali Satghare before the team could open its account.

Opener Sanika Chalke and Sejal Raut attempted to rebuild the innings with a 47-run partnership for the second wicket. Sejal made 15 before falling in the seventh over, while Sanika looked set for a bigger score before being run out for a fighting 42 with the score on 61/3.

After Sanika's dismissal, the Tigers struggled to keep pace with the required rate as wickets fell regularly. None of the remaining batters managed to make a substantial contribution, and the innings folded for 104. Sayali led (2-21) from the front with the ball, while Nirmiti Rane (2-21) and Swara Jadhav (2-12) chipped in with two wickets apiece.

Earlier, Sarika Koli's composed 49 laid the foundation for the Falcons' total. Put in to bat, the Falcons suffered an early setback when Riya Chaudhari departed for two. Simran Shaikh (38) and Aarohi Bambode (19) steadied the innings with a valuable 44-run stand for the second wicket before the Tigers struck twice in quick succession to pull things back.

Koli then took charge alongside captain Sayali, adding 43 runs for the fourth wicket. However, Fatima Jaffar, who impressed with figures of 3/20, broke the partnership by dismissing Sayali and continued to keep the scoring in check.

Despite losing partners at the other end, Koli anchored the innings with a crucial knock of 49, ensuring the Falcons posted a competitive 143/7. The total proved more than sufficient as their bowlers completed another all-round performance to maintain their unbeaten start to the tournament.

Brief Scores: SOBO Mumbai Falcons 143/7 in 20 overs (Sarika Koli 49, Simran Shaikh 38; Fatima Jaffar 3-20) beat Aakash Tigers MWS 104 all out in 18.2 overs (Sanika Chalke 42; Swara Jadhav 2-12, Sayali Satghare 2-21, Nirmiti Rane 2-21) by 39 runs.