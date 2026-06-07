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Father-Son Team Troy and Moses Horne Help Young Athletes Build Confidence, Resilience, and Mental Toughness Through Bestselling Book Series
(MENAFN- BookBuzz) Mental Toughness For Young Athletes Provides Practical Mindset Training Designed Specifically for Competitive Youth Sports
Parents, coaches, and young athletes searching for practical solutions to sports anxiety, confidence struggles, and performance pressure are discovering a unique resource in Mental Toughness For Young Athletes: Eight Proven 5-Minute Mindset Exercises For Kids And Teens Who Play Competitive Sports, the bestselling book co-written by father and son team Troy Horne and Moses Horne.
Unlike traditional sports psychology books written primarily for adults, Mental Toughness For Young Athletes was created specifically for athletes ages 8 to 18. What makes the book especially distinctive is that it combines the perspective of an experienced parent with the firsthand experiences of a young athlete actively competing at a high level.
At the heart of the book are eight simple mindset exercises designed to help young athletes develop confidence, manage pressure, overcome performance anxiety, and perform more consistently when the "lights come on" during competition. The techniques are practical, easy to implement, and require just five minutes a day.
The series grew out of Troy and Moses Horne's own journey through the challenges of competitive youth sports. Seeking answers, they launched a podcast and interviewed some of the most respected names in sports, including NBA champions, professional athletes, coaches, and mental performance experts. Through conversations with sports figures such as Kobe Bryant, Chauncey Billups, Earl Boykins, Jason Richardson, Tywanna Smith, and Keiko Yoshimine, they gathered valuable insights that became the foundation of their mental toughness framework.
"Our goal was simple," says Troy Horne. "We wanted to create the resource we wished we had when Moses was struggling. We wanted something specifically designed for young athletes—not adults."
The success of the original book led to the expansion of the Mental Toughness for Young Athletes series, giving athletes and parents additional tools to continue their development.
The series includes:
• Mental Toughness For Young Athletes: Eight Proven 5-Minute Mindset Exercises For Kids And Teens Who Play Competitive Sports — The foundational guide that introduces athletes to practical mental toughness training.
• Mental Toughness For Young Athletes: Volume 2 – Grit: How To Use The Secret Mindset Hack — A follow-up guide that explores perseverance, resilience, and the mindset required to continue growing through adversity and competitive challenges.
• Mental Toughness For Young Athletes (Parent's Guide): Eight Proven 5-Minute Mindset Exercises For Kids And Teens Who Play Competitive Sports — A companion resource designed to help parents better support and encourage their young athletes throughout their mental toughness journey.
Together, these books provide a complete framework for helping young athletes strengthen their mindset, maintain their passion for sports, and develop skills that extend far beyond the playing field.
Troy Horne is a dedicated father, accomplished performer, former Broadway artist, television actor, and author who has dedicated himself to helping young athletes succeed. By combining lessons from high-performance entertainment, competitive sports, and personal experience, he has helped thousands of families better understand the mental side of athletic development.
For more information about Troy Horne, the Mental Toughness for Young Athletes series, and additional resources for athletes, parents, and coaches, visit:
The Mental Toughness for Young Athletes series is available through Amazon and major online book retailers.
Series Link:
Parents, coaches, and young athletes searching for practical solutions to sports anxiety, confidence struggles, and performance pressure are discovering a unique resource in Mental Toughness For Young Athletes: Eight Proven 5-Minute Mindset Exercises For Kids And Teens Who Play Competitive Sports, the bestselling book co-written by father and son team Troy Horne and Moses Horne.
Unlike traditional sports psychology books written primarily for adults, Mental Toughness For Young Athletes was created specifically for athletes ages 8 to 18. What makes the book especially distinctive is that it combines the perspective of an experienced parent with the firsthand experiences of a young athlete actively competing at a high level.
At the heart of the book are eight simple mindset exercises designed to help young athletes develop confidence, manage pressure, overcome performance anxiety, and perform more consistently when the "lights come on" during competition. The techniques are practical, easy to implement, and require just five minutes a day.
The series grew out of Troy and Moses Horne's own journey through the challenges of competitive youth sports. Seeking answers, they launched a podcast and interviewed some of the most respected names in sports, including NBA champions, professional athletes, coaches, and mental performance experts. Through conversations with sports figures such as Kobe Bryant, Chauncey Billups, Earl Boykins, Jason Richardson, Tywanna Smith, and Keiko Yoshimine, they gathered valuable insights that became the foundation of their mental toughness framework.
"Our goal was simple," says Troy Horne. "We wanted to create the resource we wished we had when Moses was struggling. We wanted something specifically designed for young athletes—not adults."
The success of the original book led to the expansion of the Mental Toughness for Young Athletes series, giving athletes and parents additional tools to continue their development.
The series includes:
• Mental Toughness For Young Athletes: Eight Proven 5-Minute Mindset Exercises For Kids And Teens Who Play Competitive Sports — The foundational guide that introduces athletes to practical mental toughness training.
• Mental Toughness For Young Athletes: Volume 2 – Grit: How To Use The Secret Mindset Hack — A follow-up guide that explores perseverance, resilience, and the mindset required to continue growing through adversity and competitive challenges.
• Mental Toughness For Young Athletes (Parent's Guide): Eight Proven 5-Minute Mindset Exercises For Kids And Teens Who Play Competitive Sports — A companion resource designed to help parents better support and encourage their young athletes throughout their mental toughness journey.
Together, these books provide a complete framework for helping young athletes strengthen their mindset, maintain their passion for sports, and develop skills that extend far beyond the playing field.
Troy Horne is a dedicated father, accomplished performer, former Broadway artist, television actor, and author who has dedicated himself to helping young athletes succeed. By combining lessons from high-performance entertainment, competitive sports, and personal experience, he has helped thousands of families better understand the mental side of athletic development.
For more information about Troy Horne, the Mental Toughness for Young Athletes series, and additional resources for athletes, parents, and coaches, visit:
The Mental Toughness for Young Athletes series is available through Amazon and major online book retailers.
Series Link:
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