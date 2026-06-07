Berkshire Hathaway To Acquire Major Homebuilder Taylor Morrison For $8.5 Billion

What makes this one worth a closer look is who signed it. The acquisition ranks among the first large deals announced under Greg Abel, who has recently taken over as Berkshire's chief executive from...

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