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Berkshire Hathaway To Acquire Major Homebuilder Taylor Morrison For $8.5 Billion
(MENAFN- ValueWalk) Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A)(BRK.B) has agreed to buy Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC), one of the largest homebuilders in the United States, in an all-cash deal announced Sunday. Berkshire will pay $72.50 per share, valuing Taylor Morrison's equity at roughly $6.8 billion and the full transaction at about $8.5 billion once debt is counted. That price is a 24% premium to the stock's $58.50 close on May 29, 2026, the last trading day before the news. Taylor Morrison's market value sat near $5.5 billion going in.
Table of ContentsToggle
- Deal at a glance Press release
- About Taylor Morrison About Berkshire Hathaway
What makes this one worth a closer look is who signed it. The acquisition ranks among the first large deals announced under Greg Abel, who has recently taken over as Berkshire's chief executive from...
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