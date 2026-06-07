Barma Pitches Consolidated Fire-Retardant Winner At Sohn New York 2026
Table of ContentsToggle
- The company, the contract, and the consolidation Margin expansion and the TransDigm playbook The edge, the risks, and the return
The thesis rests on three pillars: structural improvement in the core business driven by contract renegotiation and competitive exits, margin expansion across every segment through disciplined pricing and cost management, and accelerating high-return M&A that will diversify revenue away from cyclical exposure. Barma walked through the numbers, the competitive history, and the management pedigree, ending with a downside case of roughly 20 percent if the market perceives the company as a declining commodity supplier, a risk he considers remote.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment