Barma Pitches Consolidated Fire-Retardant Winner At Sohn New York 2026

MENAFN - ValueWalk) Tariq Barma, co-founder and managing partner of Balance Capital Partners, pitched a specialty chemicals consolidation story at the 2026 Sohn New York Conference on May 12, arguing the stock will double over the next two to three years in a base case. Barma told the audience his firm sees a“misunderstood winner”, a company that dominates a consolidated niche, has restructured contracts to reduce revenue volatility, and assembled a board and management team drawn from TransDigm alumni capable of replicating that firm's acquisition playbook outside aerospace.

Table of Contents

The company, the contract, and the consolidation Margin expansion and the TransDigm playbook The edge, the risks, and the return

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The thesis rests on three pillars: structural improvement in the core business driven by contract renegotiation and competitive exits, margin expansion across every segment through disciplined pricing and cost management, and accelerating high-return M&A that will diversify revenue away from cyclical exposure. Barma walked through the numbers, the competitive history, and the management pedigree, ending with a downside case of roughly 20 percent if the market perceives the company as a declining commodity supplier, a risk he considers remote.