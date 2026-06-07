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Barma Pitches Consolidated Fire-Retardant Winner At Sohn New York 2026

Barma Pitches Consolidated Fire-Retardant Winner At Sohn New York 2026


2026-06-07 05:51:42
(MENAFN- ValueWalk) Tariq Barma, co-founder and managing partner of Balance Capital Partners, pitched a specialty chemicals consolidation story at the 2026 Sohn New York Conference on May 12, arguing the stock will double over the next two to three years in a base case. Barma told the audience his firm sees a“misunderstood winner”, a company that dominates a consolidated niche, has restructured contracts to reduce revenue volatility, and assembled a board and management team drawn from TransDigm alumni capable of replicating that firm's acquisition playbook outside aerospace.

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    The company, the contract, and the consolidation Margin expansion and the TransDigm playbook The edge, the risks, and the return

The thesis rests on three pillars: structural improvement in the core business driven by contract renegotiation and competitive exits, margin expansion across every segment through disciplined pricing and cost management, and accelerating high-return M&A that will diversify revenue away from cyclical exposure. Barma walked through the numbers, the competitive history, and the management pedigree, ending with a downside case of roughly 20 percent if the market perceives the company as a declining commodity supplier, a risk he considers remote.

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