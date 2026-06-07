Kishore Pitches AI-Powered Public Safety Technology At Sohn 2026

MENAFN - ValueWalk) Rahul Kishore, founder of Epicenter Capital, pitched an AI-powered public safety technology company at the 2026 Sohn New York Conference on May 12, arguing that AI agents automating police workflows represent a fundamental shift in how law enforcement operates. Speaking at 11:05 a.m., Kishore framed the thesis around productivity gains that put officers back in the field and a proprietary data moat built on hundreds of millions of hours of video. The company's new AI plan is priced at $570 per officer per month,a 5x jump from the standard tier,and generated $750 million in bookings in its first full year.

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Kishore opened by positioning AI adoption on a spectrum from“thought partner” to“the system,” with most consumer use still at Level 1. Epicenter operates at Level 4, using its own AI agent, Eve, to read transcripts, build models, and monitor thousands of companies.“We don't need more humans to solve bigger problems,” Kishore said.“We can scale an infinite workforce of agents to collect information so that humans can make better decisions.”

The pitch centered on a company that has been compounding for decades but is now at the beginning of an AI-driven acceleration. Kishore teased three reasons the market is wrong: the productivity savings are immediate and measurable, the data flywheel is proprietary and defensible, and adoption is happening faster than previous platform shifts. He projected the company can double over three years, with revenues nearly tripling and profits growing even faster, assuming no multiple expansion from current levels.