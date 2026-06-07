Kishore Pitches AI-Powered Public Safety Technology At Sohn 2026
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- The Axon Enterprise pitch Draft One and the AI Era plan Data moat and margins Valuation and outlook
Kishore opened by positioning AI adoption on a spectrum from“thought partner” to“the system,” with most consumer use still at Level 1. Epicenter operates at Level 4, using its own AI agent, Eve, to read transcripts, build models, and monitor thousands of companies.“We don't need more humans to solve bigger problems,” Kishore said.“We can scale an infinite workforce of agents to collect information so that humans can make better decisions.”
The pitch centered on a company that has been compounding for decades but is now at the beginning of an AI-driven acceleration. Kishore teased three reasons the market is wrong: the productivity savings are immediate and measurable, the data flywheel is proprietary and defensible, and adoption is happening faster than previous platform shifts. He projected the company can double over three years, with revenues nearly tripling and profits growing even faster, assuming no multiple expansion from current levels.
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