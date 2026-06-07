Rubin Pitches A Crypto-Company Data Center Play At Sohn New York 2026
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- The Helios thesis: one-of-a-kind power and execution in West Texas Valuation: $29 current price covers contracted CoreWeave cash flows, everything else is upside Catalysts: index inclusion, hyperscaler deal, Hut 8 comp Nokia: the party favor
Rubin opened with“The Sohn Optimization Problem,” a four-variable framework for choosing a pitch: liquidity, conviction, sex appeal, and thematic relevance. His three finalists, presented in reverse order: third was a“looksmaxxing” basket (Proton, peptides, attractiveness-enhancing products, pitched as a joke rather than the real pick); second was a peace-and-rebuilding basket (dry bulk shipping, a Ukrainian telecom called Kyivstar trading at four times recently listed in the United States); first was Galaxy Digital. He also tucked in a secondary pitch on Nokia (NOK), arguing that the Finnish telecom's Infinera acquisition and scale-across optical networking position it to capture the AI data center build-out at a 60 percent discount to peers.
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