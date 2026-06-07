Rosen, Lennon, Marques, And Bellas Trade Longs Across Pharma, Used Cars, Korea, And A Social Platform At Sohn 2026
Table of ContentsToggle
- Rosen on Viatris, Idorsia, and a pediatric insomnia drug with no drowsiness Bellas on Carvana: the rarity of being biggest, most profitable, and still at 1 percent share Marques on Korea: preferred shares, holding companies, and the Samsung Life discount Lennon on Reddit: licensing repricing, an Anthropic lawsuit, and low monetization
Rosen's pitch began with a generic-drug company, then pivoted to the distressed biotech that sold it assets. Bellas argued Carvana combines the three rarest characteristics any company can have. Marques called Korea“the most compelling opportunity in the world today” and explained the mechanics of preferred shares and holding companies. Lennon pitched a social platform whose licensing agreements are set to reprice later in 2026. All four cited fragmentation, valuation dislocations, or AI-driven rotation as the source of the mispricings they intend to exploit.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment