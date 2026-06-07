Rosen, Lennon, Marques, And Bellas Trade Longs Across Pharma, Used Cars, Korea, And A Social Platform At Sohn 2026

MENAFN - ValueWalk) Four managers gathered on the afternoon of May 12 for the Sohn New York Conference's 'Digging Deeper: Conversations in Fundamental Investing' panel. David Rosen of Rubric Capital Management, Jonathan Lennon of PLP Funds, Eduardo Marques of Pertento Partners, and Andrew Bellas of General Equity Holdings presented long ideas ranging from a Swiss pharmaceutical turnaround to Korean holding companies trading below book value. Each spoke for roughly ten minutes. The session opened with moderator Mitch Golden noting the difficulty of running deep-value strategies in a market dominated by momentum flows.

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Rosen on Viatris, Idorsia, and a pediatric insomnia drug with no drowsiness Bellas on Carvana: the rarity of being biggest, most profitable, and still at 1 percent share Marques on Korea: preferred shares, holding companies, and the Samsung Life discount Lennon on Reddit: licensing repricing, an Anthropic lawsuit, and low monetization

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Rosen's pitch began with a generic-drug company, then pivoted to the distressed biotech that sold it assets. Bellas argued Carvana combines the three rarest characteristics any company can have. Marques called Korea“the most compelling opportunity in the world today” and explained the mechanics of preferred shares and holding companies. Lennon pitched a social platform whose licensing agreements are set to reprice later in 2026. All four cited fragmentation, valuation dislocations, or AI-driven rotation as the source of the mispricings they intend to exploit.