Emerging-Markets Believers Defend Nigeria, Korea, And African E-Commerce At Sohn 2026
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- The Long Cycle Has Started The New Macro Cycle and Currency Stability Three Themes, Three Regions, Three Stock Ideas The E-Commerce Case for Africa
Together, they argued that the emerging-markets moment has arrived, that it will last far longer than a tactical trade, and that the most overlooked opportunities today sit in the places least covered by the mainstream investment industry. Jamison made her case with three stock ideas spanning Korea, Poland, and Argentina. Dufay delivered a first-person pitch for the company he runs.
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