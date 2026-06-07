Blackrock's Senra On How Family Offices Are Institutionalizing At Sohn New York 2026

His central argument: family offices increasingly want the same institutional-grade infrastructure that endowments and pensions use, without building twenty-person investment teams to run it.

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