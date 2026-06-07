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Blackrock's Senra On How Family Offices Are Institutionalizing At Sohn New York 2026
(MENAFN- ValueWalk) Armando Senra, BlackRock's Head of Americas Institutional Business, joined CNBC's Robert Frank for a lunch conversation on the future of family-office investing at the 2026 Sohn New York Conference on May 12 at 12:15 PM. Senra oversees a business covering pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and single-family offices, and used the session to map how the wealthiest private pools of capital are professionalizing.
His central argument: family offices increasingly want the same institutional-grade infrastructure that endowments and pensions use, without building twenty-person investment teams to run it.
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