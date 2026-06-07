Kleinberg Kaplan Welcomes Norris Nissim As Partner In The Private Funds & Investment Management Practice
Nissim brings an invaluable in-house perspective to private funds, investment management, securities, trading, compliance, and market-conduct matters, deepening the firm's ability to serve asset managers, family offices, and institutional investors at a senior, strategic level.
Nissim's arrival - along with other recent senior additions - reflects Kleinberg Kaplan's continued investment in building further depth and sophistication around the evolving needs of its private funds, investment management, and institutional client base.
“Having engaged many outside counsel over the...
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