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US Says It Shot Down Two Iranian Drones Over Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) The US military said Saturday that its forces intercepted and destroyed two Iranian one-way attack drones over the Strait of Hormuz, citing a threat to international maritime traffic in the strategically important waterway.
US Central Command (US Central Command) said on the social media platform X that the drones were engaged and shot down while operating above the region.
“Earlier today, US forces in the Middle East shot down two Iranian one-way attack drones that threatened international maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz,” CENTCOM wrote.
It added that US forces “remain postured and ready to continue defending against Iranian aggression.”
According to reports, the incident comes amid continuing regional tensions involving the United States and Iran, which have included exchanges of strikes and maritime disruptions in recent months.
The Strait of Hormuz remains a key global shipping route, and security incidents in the area have repeatedly raised concerns over energy supply stability.
A ceasefire was later reached following earlier escalations, though diplomatic efforts to stabilize the situation continue, according to reports.
US Central Command (US Central Command) said on the social media platform X that the drones were engaged and shot down while operating above the region.
“Earlier today, US forces in the Middle East shot down two Iranian one-way attack drones that threatened international maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz,” CENTCOM wrote.
It added that US forces “remain postured and ready to continue defending against Iranian aggression.”
According to reports, the incident comes amid continuing regional tensions involving the United States and Iran, which have included exchanges of strikes and maritime disruptions in recent months.
The Strait of Hormuz remains a key global shipping route, and security incidents in the area have repeatedly raised concerns over energy supply stability.
A ceasefire was later reached following earlier escalations, though diplomatic efforts to stabilize the situation continue, according to reports.
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