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Mossad Chief Removes Deputy Director in Leadership Reshuffle
(MENAFN) The head of Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad, Roman Gofman, has dismissed the agency’s deputy director as part of an internal leadership reshuffle following his appointment, according to reports citing Israeli media.
Gofman reportedly informed the deputy director—identified only as “A.”—on Friday that his term in the role would be ended.
In a statement attributed to the Prime Minister’s Office on behalf of Mossad, the agency said Gofman plans to appoint a new deputy director from within its own ranks.
“The move is part of the incoming Mossad director's assumption of office, as he seeks to shape the senior leadership team that will accompany him in meeting the organization's objectives and challenges in the coming years,” the statement said.
According to reports, “A.” had previously been viewed as the preferred successor of former Mossad chief David Barnea.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instead appointed Gofman—who previously served as his military secretary—to lead the intelligence service.
The reports also indicated that Barnea had opposed Gofman’s appointment and supported “A.” as his preferred successor.
No replacement for the deputy director has yet been announced.
Gofman reportedly informed the deputy director—identified only as “A.”—on Friday that his term in the role would be ended.
In a statement attributed to the Prime Minister’s Office on behalf of Mossad, the agency said Gofman plans to appoint a new deputy director from within its own ranks.
“The move is part of the incoming Mossad director's assumption of office, as he seeks to shape the senior leadership team that will accompany him in meeting the organization's objectives and challenges in the coming years,” the statement said.
According to reports, “A.” had previously been viewed as the preferred successor of former Mossad chief David Barnea.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instead appointed Gofman—who previously served as his military secretary—to lead the intelligence service.
The reports also indicated that Barnea had opposed Gofman’s appointment and supported “A.” as his preferred successor.
No replacement for the deputy director has yet been announced.
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