Meet Agastya Pandya: Hardik Pandya's Son Who Already Owns A Rs 4 Crore Defender

Hardik Pandya is known for his match-winning performances on the cricket field, but off it, he is a devoted father to Agastya Pandya. The five-year-old is already making headlines for his love of cricket and luxury cars

Agastya Pandya, the son of Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic, was born on July 30, 2020. Despite being just five years old, he recently became the proud owner of a luxurious Land Rover Defender reportedly worth around Rs 4 crore. The premium SUV was gifted to Agastya and his mother, adding another remarkable possession to the youngster's growing collection of cars.

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Cricket appears to be a natural passion for Agastya. Hardik has often shared glimpses of his son's growing interest in the sport, including a memorable video in which the youngster confidently discussed the difference between using a heavy bat and a light bat. His enthusiasm and understanding of the game have impressed fans, making many believe that he could one day carry forward the family's cricketing legacy.

Whether it is family celebrations, devotional gatherings, or major cricket matches, Agastya is often seen by his father's side. He regularly attends games to support Hardik and has become one of his biggest fans. During the Men's T20 World Cup 2026, he was seen reacting emotionally to his father's dismissal and later joined the celebrations after India's triumph, sharing a memorable victory moment with the star all-rounder.