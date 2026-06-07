DU Professor Debosmita Paul Murder: Couple Arrested From West Bengal

Couple apprehended in professor's murder

A couple has been apprehended in West Bengal in connection with the murder of Delhi University Assistant Professor Debosmita Paul, who was found dead in her flat at Satyam Apartments in Vasundhara Enclave on June 4. The accused are being brought to Delhi for further investigation, officials said on Sunday.

How the crime came to light

According to police, a PCR call was received at New Ashok Nagar Police Station at around 2:35 pm on June 4. The victim's sister, Devarati Paul (49), informed officials that her sister had been murdered and her body was lying inside a flat at Satyam Apartment. She added that she was residing alone in the flat that had been locked from the outside since the morning of June 4. She further said the deceased was not responding to repeated phone calls, raising suspicion. On growing concern, Devarati broke open the lock and discovered her sister lying dead inside the apartment.

Investigation details

A crime team was immediately called to the spot, and a detailed inspection of the scene was conducted. Officials said forensic samples were collected and crucial exhibits were seized after photography and videography of the site.

According to the police, the deceased had been living alone in the flat for the past four to five years and mostly ordered essential items through online delivery services.

Investigators have been scanning CCTV footage from the apartment complex and nearby areas to ascertain who visited the flat during the last two to three days before the incident. Police are also gathering details of online delivery agents and other potential visitors as part of the probe.

Sources further said that the professor had last spoken to her mother over the phone. Thereafter, when her sister attempted to contact her, the phone remained switched off. Growing suspicious after repeated unsuccessful attempts to reach her, the sister visited the flat and discovered her dead.

The body was shifted to Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hospital for post-mortem examination. A case was registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at New Ashok Nagar Police Station.

Police earlier said that multiple teams have been formed to trace and apprehend the offender. (ANI)

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