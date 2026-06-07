Mason's Daughter Bengal's Ritu Mondal Boots Olympic Dreams With Double Gold At Yogasana Worlds

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, June 7 (IANS) Twenty-year-old Ritu Mondal, the daughter of a mason from a small village in West Bengal's Hooghly district, has made the country proud by winning two gold medals at the inaugural World Yogasana Championships in Ahmedabad. More importantly, the achievement has brought her a step closer to a dream she shares with her family, representing India on the biggest sporting stages and one day winning an Olympic medal.

For Ritu, these medals are the result of years of hard work, sacrifice and determination. Her parents and elder brother, who travelled to Ahmedabad to watch her compete, were overcome with emotion as they saw her celebrate her victories with the Indian flag wrapped around her shoulders.

“My father works as a mason, and despite our financial difficulties, my family always supported my dreams,” Ritu told SAI Media.“I spent years training and practising Yogasana while many others my age were doing different things. There were challenges, but I never gave up because I believed in my goal.”

Her elder brother Gautam has played a particularly important role in her journey. A former Yogasana athlete, he competed at the state level before financial difficulties forced him to leave the sport. Having recently completed a physiotherapy course, he now devotes much of his time to helping and guiding Ritu as she pursues the dream that he could not fully realise himself.

Ritu says her brother's passion for Yogasana remains as strong as ever, and his biggest ambition today is to see her reach the highest level in the sport.“My brother is extremely passionate about Yogasana and wants to see me touch the greatest heights in this sport,” she said.“Maybe that is because he was a Yogasana athlete himself but could not continue due to circumstances. He sees potential in me and constantly pushes me to improve.”

Unlike many family members who celebrate every success without question, Ritu says her brother has always challenged her to get better.“He has never told me,

'You are the best athlete' or 'You are perfect.' Even after a good performance, he tells me, 'Well done, but there is still room for improvement. Keep improving. You have a long way to go,'” she said with a smile.“That is something I really appreciate about him. He wants the best for me and never lets me become complacent. His dream is to see me represent India and win medals at the highest level.”

Before making her mark on the world stage, Ritu had already achieved success in national competitions. She won bronze medals at both the Khelo India Youth Games in Chennai and the Khelo India University Games in Assam, performances that gave her the confidence to compete internationally.

In Ahmedabad, she showed exactly how far she has come. Facing some of the best Yogasana athletes from around the world, Ritu produced impressive performances that combined balance, flexibility, strength and precision. Her efforts earned her two gold medals, making her the first Indian athlete to win two gold medals at the World Yogasana Championships.

The achievement in Ahmedabad is especially significant because it came at the first-ever edition of the championship. As Yogasana continues to gain recognition across the world, athletes like Ritu are helping India maintain its position at the forefront of the sport.

Despite her success, Ritu believes her journey is only beginning.

“I want to keep representing India in international competitions,” she said.“My dream is to see Yogasana become part of the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and eventually the Olympics. Winning an Olympic medal for India is my biggest goal.”

Ritu also credits Galgotias University for supporting her career. The university provides her with a monthly scholarship of ₹13,000, which helps cover expenses and allows her to focus on training.“For athletes, financial support is very important,” she said.“This scholarship helps me continue my sport without adding pressure on my family. It gives me confidence to focus on my future.”

She is equally grateful to her parents, who have stood by her through every stage of her journey.“My parents have always supported me wholeheartedly,” she said.

“Whatever I have achieved today is because of the sacrifices they have made and the faith they have shown in me.”