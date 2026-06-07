Abhinav Shukla On The Dying Art Of 'Repairing': We Replace

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 7 (IANS) Through his latest post on social media, actor Abhinav Shukla talked about the dying art of repairing.

Sharing a picture of himself standing next to a bike, most likely trying to repair it, the 'Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka' actor stated that in today's time, we all have a tendency to replace everything that does not seem to work. It may be a person or a relationship.

Abhinav stressed that people now do not have the patience to spend time learning to repair things.

"The Dying Art: REPAIRING! People, relations, things Just Replace, people hardly spend time learning how to repair! (sic)," captioned the

'Chotti Bahu' actor.

Apart from being a talented actor, Abhinav is also a doting father to his two twin daughters, Edhaa & Jeeva, whom he welcomed with his better half, Rubina Dilaik, in 2023.

On May 27 this year, Abhinav marked his daughters 'Interim Birthday' as they turned two and a half years old.

Taking to his Insta account, he dropped an adorable photo of the twins relaxing by the seaside with their backs towards the camera.

In the post, Abhinav went on to reflect on his 'incredible journey' as a father, which includes sleepless nights, heart-melting hugs, and even reasonable cries.

He penned on his official Instagram handle, "My Troopers are 2 1/2 years today! What an incredible journey, never a dull day with them. The unconditional smiles in the morning, cute and simple demands, artless nature, genuine hugs and reasonable cries! Hundreds of nights of interrupted sleep and muscular fatigue washed away with such genuine love and affection they have at such a young age! E&J Happy Interim Birthday! 27 May 2026."

Just like Abhinav, Rubina also keeps on sharing glimpses from their precious time with their little ones on social media.