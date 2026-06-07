Sussanne Khan Pens Emotional Birthday Wish For Ekta Kapoor, Calls Her 'Precious And Special'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 7 (IANS) Interior designer and entrepreneur Sussanne Khan shared a heartfelt birthday wish for television and film producer Ekta Kapoor.

In her post, she called her“precious and special.” Taking to Instagram, Sussanne posted a heartfelt video of her cherished memories with Ekta Kapoor and wrote,“She dreamed of parallel paradise everytime she closed her eyes.. and she made that dream come true with her eyes wide open...' our darlinggggg Ektoo jaan we are so so proud of you for all the heart you put into everything you do, for all the authenticity to give every aspect of Life..”

“you are soooo precious n special that the Universe is always loving you with full power and giving you it's hugest blessings... always n forever with u have a beautiful year and enjoy to the fullest.. we love you madly..”

The video montage features Sussanne's joyful moments with Ekta from various events, vacations, and parties. The clip also includes Khan's pictures with her boyfriend, Arslan Goni. One of the candid stills shows Sussanne hugging Ekta. The Interior designer also added a background score featuring a mix of jrstit – Original audio and Coldplay's“Paradise” which played throughout the video montage.

Several celebrities from the film and television industry also extended their warm birthday wishes to Ekta Kapoor. Stars such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, and Sidharth Malhotra took to social media to share heartfelt messages. The 'Shershaah' posted an image of them and captioned it as "Happy Birthday, @Ektakapoor! Wishing you a Vvan-derful year ahead. Big love and hug.” (sic)

Kareena extended her wishes writing,“Happy birthday dear Ekta... Have a fab one rockstar @ektakapoor.”

Work-wise, Ekta Kapoor's upcoming major theatrical release is“Vvan: Force of the Forest.” The highly anticipated folk thriller, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, is slated to hit theatres on August 28, 2026.